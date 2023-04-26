Arroyo left Wednesday's game against the Orioles with right hamstring tightness as a precaution, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored before leaving.

The infielder has been replaced by Enmanuel Valdez at second base. Arroyo has dealt with a hamstring injury for the majority of the year, and Boston won't take any chances with the 27-year-old. He should be considered day-to-day.