Arroyo started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 5-3 win over Texas.
Arroyo became the first Red Sox player to make consecutive starts at first base -- one against a left-hander and one against right-hander -- over the last week of games. Just as it looks like he might get the bulk of playing time at first, the Red Sox will call up first base prospect Tristan Casas on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The lefty-swinging Casas is expected to make his major-league debut Sunday against Texas right-hander Dane Dunning.
