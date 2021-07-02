Arroyo (knee) will play rehab games with Triple-A Worcester on Friday and Saturday and could join the Red Sox in Anaheim on Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Recent updates have suggested that Arroyo has fully recovered from his right knee bruise, and that he just requires some rehab at-bats before rejoining the big-league club. If not Monday, the 26-year-old's return will likely occur sometime early next week.