Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Arroyo will "play a lot" at first base, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Trevor Story returned from the injured list Saturday to resume his regular spot at second base, which Arroyo had been filling the month. In order to keep Arroyo's hot bat in the lineup -- a slash line of .367/.400/.511 over the last 23 games -- Cora will work him at first base. Eric Hosmer (back) is on the injured list, and production from the Bobby Dalbec/Franchy Cordero platoon is lacking. Arroyo took grounders there prior to Saturday's game but did not play. "We're not asking him to be Don Mattingly at first base. Actually, he's going to play first because he's swinging the bat well," the manager said. Arroyo will start at second base Sunday with Story getting an off day, but Cora said there's a good chance he'll play first base Monday.