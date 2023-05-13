Arroyo (hamstring) won't be ready to return when first eligible May 17, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Manager Alex Cora said that Arroyo is progressing well but it will probably take a few days longer than the minimum 10 days before he is activated. Pablo Reyes, whom the Red Sox just acquired from Oakland for cash, is starting at second base against southpaw Steven Matz on Saturday, while Enmanuel Valdez continues to handle the keystone work against righties.