Arroyo (hand) is out of the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch Wednesday, and he'll be held out of the lineup for the second straight game. According to Bill Koch of The Providence Journal, Arroyo has been cleared to run and play the field but isn't expected to hit until potentially rejoining the starting nine Sunday. Marwin Gonzalez will start at the keystone Friday for Boston.