Arroyo isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Arroyo will retreat to the bench with Enrique Hernandez starting at second base and Jarren Duran making his major-league debut in center field. While Arroyo could see a slight decrease in playing time now that Duran has joined the big-league roster, manager Alex Cora said that the 26-year-old will likely start against all left-handed pitchers going forward.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Records two doubles Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Homers in return•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Returning Monday from IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Should return Monday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Monday activation possible•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Rehab assignment imminent•