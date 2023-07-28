Arroyo is not in the lineup Friday at San Francisco.
Justin Turner will make a second straight start at second base and might become more of a regular presence there for Boston down the stretch. Arroyo has slashed just .247/.276/.379 in 193 plate appearances when healthy this season.
