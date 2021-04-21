Arroyo went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Arroyo started at second base with Alex Verdugo resting, which caused Enrique Hernandez to shift to the outfield. He took advantage of the opportunity, recording his third multi-hit game of the season. Overall, he's hitting .357/.386/.524 with six runs scored and three RBI across 44 plate appearances, though he'll likely have a hard time finding regular at-bats when Boston's lineup is at full strength.
