Arroyo's path to playing time could dry up if Trevor Story (wrist) is activated Saturday, as reported by Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Arroyo has been the primary fill-in at Story's position, second base, since coming off the injured list in late July and thrived in that time, slashing .367/.400/.511 over 23 games. He can also play shortstop and third base, but those spots are taken up by Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Boston manager Alex Cora could get creative and use him at first base, where Eric Hosmer (back) had been starter before landing on the injured list. Arroyo has worked out at first base but manned the position for only a couple of innings this season.