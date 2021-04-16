Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Minnesota.
Arroyo has hit safely in eight of 10 games, going 10-for-32 (.313) with six doubles to start the season. He's giving manager Alex Cora flexibility without any drop off in offense. Arroyo can spell Xander Bogaerts at shortstop but has primarily played second base while Enrique Hernandez is deployed in center field.
