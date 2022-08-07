Arroyo went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.
Arroyo has gone 12-for-25 (.480) in seven games since he returned from a groin injury. He's started in all but one contest since his return, and the hot bat likely has something to do with that. Through 154 plate appearances, Arroyo has a .270/.320/.411 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, three stolen bases, six doubles and a triple. He should maintain the inside edge for playing time at the keystone until Trevor Story (wrist) rejoins the lineup.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Not starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Starts second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Activated, starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Could begin rehab Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Rehab assignment looms•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Lands on injured list•