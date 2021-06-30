Arroyo (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Arroyo is expected to return to the major-league club during the Red Sox's weekend series in Oakland, and he said that he feels great heading into his rehab assignment. The 26-year-old expects to serve as the designated hitter in Thursday's rehab game. He's been sidelined since June 21 due to a right knee contusion.

