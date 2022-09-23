Arroyo is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Arroyo will remain on the bench for the fourth consecutive game Friday. Enrique Hernandez will draw the start at second base while Rob Refsnyder enters the lineup in center field and bats seventh against the Yankees.
