Arroyo (illness) will require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Arroyo has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and was in the Red Sox's clubhouse Monday, but he'll be sent to a minor-league affiliate before he's cleared to return from the injured list. However, manager Alex Cora is hopeful that the 27-year-old will be cleared to return as early as this weekend.

