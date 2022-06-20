Arroyo (illness) will require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and was in the Red Sox's clubhouse Monday, but he'll be sent to a minor-league affiliate before he's cleared to return from the injured list. However, manager Alex Cora is hopeful that the 27-year-old will be cleared to return as early as this weekend.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Clears protocols•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Officially placed on COVID-19 IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Expected to land on COVID-19 IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Scratched with illness•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Starts in right field•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains out of lineup•