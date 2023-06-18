Arroyo isn't starting the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Arroyo started at second base during Sunday's matinee but went 0-for-4 in the win. Enrique Hernandez will take over at the keystone and bat seventh in the nightcap.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Launches homer in loss•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Returns to action•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Activated, in lineup Monday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Weekend return uncertain•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Plays field Saturday•