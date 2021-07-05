Arroyo (knee) will be activated from the 10-day injured list before Monday's game against the Angels, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports
As expected, the 26-year-old makes his return for the series opener in Anaheim. Arroyo figures to be Boston's everyday second baseman, especially because Michael Chavis was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
