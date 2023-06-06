Arroyo started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a double in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Rays.
Arroyo was back on the field for the first time since May 6. Back from his second hamstring injury of the season, Arroyo is expected to share second base along with Enmanuel Valdez.
