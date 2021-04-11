Arroyo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Arroyo had started each of the previous four games at second base, recording three hits -- all doubles -- in 17 at-bats over that span. Hunter Renfroe's (general soreness) absence throughout the series in Baltimore has indirectly helped Arroyo pick up playing time, as primary second baseman Enrique Hernandez has been able to make starts in the outfield in place of Renfroe. Assuming Boston is back to full strength for Monday's series opener in Minnesota, however, Arroyo's pathway to regular work will likely close.