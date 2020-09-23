Arroyo (back) will bat ninth as the second baseman Wednesday against the Orioles, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
Arroyo was sidelined for Boston's last two games with back spasms. He's good to go now, however, and will look to build on his .895 OPS in his first 10 games in a Red Sox uniform over the final few days of the year.
