Arroyo is absent from the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Arroyo returned to the lineup Saturday after missing time with a hamstring injury but has now been on the bench the last two contests. There's no indication to this point that the hamstring might still be bothering him, so it appears manager Alex Cora is just preferring to roll with Enrique Hernandez at second base and Yu Chang at shortstop.