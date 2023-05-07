The Red Sox placed Arroyo on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll go on the IL for the first time this season, Arroyo has been bothered by the injury since around the middle of April. Even though Arroyo is coming off a productive game in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Phillies in which he went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, he may have aggravated the hamstring injury at some point during the contest. Arroyo's absence should give Enmanuel Valdez some further security as the Red Sox's preferred second baseman, at least against right-handed pitching. Boston recalled Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester to provide the team with another right-handed option in the infield.