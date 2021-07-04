Arroyo (knee) will travel to Anaheim and is expected to be activated for Monday's game against the Angels, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Arroyo appeared in a couple rehab games with Triple-A Worcester and is poised to rejoin the active roster for Monday's series opener. The 26-year-old is hitting .264/.324/.432 with four homers and 19 RBI this season, and he should reclaim a regular role at second base once activated.