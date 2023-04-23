Arroyo went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.
Arroyo had not started a game since April 17 due to a hamstring injury, although he did make an appearance Friday. He singled in the fifth inning and came around to score on Yu Chang's home run. He was later pinch hit for by Raimel Tapia against right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki.
