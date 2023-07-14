Arroyo isn't in the Red Sox's lineup Friday against the Cubs, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Despite ending the first half of the season on a six-game hitting streak, Arroyo will sit out the second-half opener Friday. Justin Turner will start at second base while Arroyo sits.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Contributes to win•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Sitting Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Collects five hits, home run•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Resting during nightcap•