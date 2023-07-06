Arroyo isn't in the Red Sox's lineup Thursday against the Rangers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Arroyo is 4-for-11 with two runs scored across his last three games, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Enrique Hernandez will fill in at second base and bat seventh.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Collects five hits, home run•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Resting during nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Launches homer in loss•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Takes seat Sunday•