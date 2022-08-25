Arroyo (leg) is starting Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo sustained a leg injury Tuesday versus Toronto and sat out Wednesday, but he'll be back in action for the series finale. Across his last six games, he's hit .370 with three doubles, five RBI and four runs.
