Arroyo started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.

This was just the second time Arroyo has started at first base during his career. His hot August bat prompted manager Alex Cora to alter the defense and get Arroyo in the lineup. With news that Eric Hosmer (back) is swinging a bat, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, it's unclear how long Arroyo will remain the primary first baseman.