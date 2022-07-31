Arroyo will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Brewers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Arroyo returned from the 10-day injured list to start at second base in Saturday's 9-4 loss, going 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. He'll be in the starting nine again for a second straight day at a different position, but it's worth noting that the Brewers brought left-handed pitchers to the hill for both of the final two games of the series. Even so, Arroyo could still have a path to a regular spot in the infield against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future, as top second baseman Trevor Story (wrist) will miss at least two more weeks while he recovers from a hairline fracture.
