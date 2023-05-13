Arroyo (hamstring) took some swings during Kutter Crawford's (hamstring) live batting practice session Saturday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Arroyo has been out for a week with a strained right hamstring. He isn't expected to be ready to return when first eligible Wednesday, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.
