Arroyo (hand) is taking batting practice with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
This news is a positive sign, coming just four days after Arroyo couldn't take batting practice due to hand pain. The Red Sox will determine the next step of Arroyo's rehab after he hits with the Triple-A squad Tuesday. There's no guarantee the second baseman returns to Boston upon fully recovering from the hand injury, but before landing on the injured list he performed better than replacement Michael Chavis has.
