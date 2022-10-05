Arroyo went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Arroyo got Boston on the board with an RBI single in the second inning to score Alex Verdugo. He later singled to start the fifth inning and came around to score on a Xander Bogaerts grand slam. The ball game was called short after the fifth inning due to rain, preventing Arroyo from the opportunity to record his seventh three-hit game of the season. Since missing several games due to illness at the end of September, Arroyo is 6-for-20 with two runs and four RBI.