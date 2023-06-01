Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that he's unsure if Arroyo (hamstring) will be activated this weekend, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Arroyo has already logged 15 plate appearances on a rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester and is slashing .357/.400/.429, but he apparently has a bit more proving to do on the farm. He's in the lineup again for Worcester on Thursday night. It's a right hamstring strain that has kept the 28-year-old infielder sidelined since May 7.