Arroyo (lower leg) underwent X-rays on his right leg that revealed no structural damage Sunday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Arroyo suffered a bone bruise on his right shin when he collided with teammate Enrique Hernandez in the fifth inning Sunday, and he needed to be helped off the field. While the 26-year-old is sore, manager Alex Cora sounded optimistic about the infielder after the game, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
