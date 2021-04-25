Arroyo's X-rays on his left hand came back negative Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Arroyo stayed in Sunday's game against the Mariners after he was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat of the contest. He underwent scans after the game as a precaution, but his X-rays revealed no structural damage. The 25-year-old appears to have avoided a significant injury and could be available for the start of the team's two-game series against the Mets on Tuesday.

