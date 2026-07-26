Red Sox's Curtis Mead: Joining team Monday, will play 2B

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that Mead will be activated ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Athletics and could see most of his reps at second base initially, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports. "The cool thing was talking to all players involved, including Curtis, that the general response was '[I'll] play wherever you need me to.' So we got a good right-handed bat that looks like he's capable playing second," Tracy said of Mead, who was acquired in a trade with the Nationals on Sunday. "We'll start with that and keep eyes on it."

Mead has made 35 career big-league starts at second base, but just one has come this season, as the Nationals primarily deployed him at the corner-infield spots prior to trading him. With Willson Contreras entrenched at first base and the Red Sox keen on keeping Caleb Durbin at third base for the time being, Mead looks like he'll settle in primarily at the keystone to begin his tenure with his new organization. Boston has received solid production at second base from Anthony Seigler of late, but he may not be a major impediment to Mead, who had broken out this season with an .852 OPS to go with 17 home runs and six steals over 87 games in Washington.