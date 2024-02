The Royals traded Sandlin to the Red Sox on Saturday in exchange for John Schreiber, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Sandlin spent time with the Royals' Single-A and High-A affiliates last season, logging a 3.51 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while striking out 88 batters across 66.2 total innings. The 22-year-old righty will likely return to High-A to begin the 2024 campaign with hopes of reaching Double-A Portland at some point in the summer.