Sandlin has a 6.75 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 21.1 innings across 13 appearances for Triple-A Worcester.

Sandlin, who moved to the bullpen after getting promoted from Double-A Portland on July 29, has touched triple digits with his fastball in the past and averaged 97.7 mph (touched 99 mph) with the pitch in his most recent appearance Thursday. He leans on his 92-mph cutter and his two distinct sliders, with the sliders getting better results than the cutter. Sandlin's stock was trending up after he logged a 3.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 17.5 K-BB% in 82.1 innings across 17 appearances at Double-A, but his control has abandoned him, perhaps in part due to the balls and strikes challenge system at Triple-A. Over his last six appearances, Sandlin has struck out six and walked seven over 9.2 innings, so he's unlikely to get a call to the major-league bullpen this year. Sandlin will presumably open 2026 in the Triple-A rotation, but his future may be in relief.