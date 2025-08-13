May (7-8) picked up the win Tuesday against Houston, allowing five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

May notched his first win with the Red Sox after yielding three runs in 3.2 innings during his Boston debut last week. Tuesday's outing marked May's third scoreless start of the campaign, and he fell one strikeout short of tying his season high. In 113.2 innings this season, May has a 4.67 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and a 109:45 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Orioles next time out.