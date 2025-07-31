The Red Sox acquired May from the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for outfielders James Tibbs and Zach Ehrhard, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After logging a 4.85 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 104 innings in his first 19 appearances with Los Angeles this season after missing all of 2024 while recovering from flexor tendon and UCL revision surgery as well as a separate surgery to address an esophageal tear, May will be sent across the country to join the Red Sox. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the team planned to move May into the bullpen, though the 27-year-old righty is likely to work as a starter with the Red Sox, who have seen the back end of their rotation get hit hard by injuries.