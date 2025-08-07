May (6-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Kansas City made May work, as the hurler was unable to make it through four innings despite throwing 91 pitches. Wednesday represented the shortest outing of the season for May, who has worked at least five frames on just two occasions over his last six starts. The 27-year-old right-hander holds a lackluster 4.93 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 101:44 K:BB across a career-high 107.2 innings, and he'll likely remain a volatile fantasy option in Houston against the first-place Astros his next time out.