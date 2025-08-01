The Red Sox list May as their probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Astros at Fenway Park.

Acquired from the Dodgers on Thursday, May won't have to wait long to make his Boston debut. Prior to being traded, May was in line to move to the Los Angeles bullpen, but he should have a clearer path to a permanent rotation spot in Boston, as he'll likely take over as the club's new No. 5 starter after Cooper Criswell makes what's expected to be a spot start Friday. Over 19 appearances (18 starts) with the Dodgers this season, May posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 97:43 K:BB in 104 innings.