May (7-10) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Yankees.

May is now 1-3 with 10 runs allowed over 20 innings across his four starts with the Red Sox. The long ball was his primary issue Sunday, as he allowed a two-run home run to Jazz Chisholm and a pair of solo shots to Trent Grisham. On the year, May is now at a 4.79 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 117:50 K:BB through 124 innings over 23 games (22 starts). May's next start is projected to be at home versus the Pirates.