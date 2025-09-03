May will work in relief behind opening pitcher Brennan Bernardino for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, though manager Alex Cora said that the right-hander will be available for up to 40 pitches, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Since May will be pitching on three days' rest after most recently starting in last Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Pirates, he'll face a tighter restriction than if he were operating as bulk reliever on normal rest. Cora noted that the Red Sox aren't yet preparing for May to move to the bullpen on a permanent basis, as the 27-year-old is still likely to make a start during next week's series versus the Athletics. Since being acquired from the Dodgers at the trade deadline, May has produced a 5.68 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB in 25.1 innings through his first five outings with the Red Sox.