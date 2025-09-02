Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that May will be available out of the bullpen this week, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox want to keep the rest of their starting pitchers on turn following Thursday's off day, so May will be available to pitch in relief, if needed. He will rejoin the rotation next week, likely during the series against the Athletics. May has been hit or miss during his five starts with Boston, posting a 5.68 ERA and 25:11 K:BB over 25.1 innings.