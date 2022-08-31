Cordero started at first base and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to Minnesota.

A day after manager Alex Cora had Christian Arroyo start at first base against right-hander Dylan Bundy, the manager inserted Cordero there against right-hander Chris Archer. Cora said last week that Arroyo would play "a lot" at first base after second baseman Trevor Story returned from the injured list, but that may not be the case. Additionally, Eric Hosmer (back) is on the verge of a rehab assignment, so whatever happens at first base now could be irrelevant by the weekend or early next week.