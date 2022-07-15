Cordero isn't starting Friday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games since left-hander Jordan Montgomery is on the mound for the Yankees. Bobby Dalbec is starting at first base and batting seventh.
