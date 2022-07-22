Cordero is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cordero will take a seat Friday as the Red Sox start the second half of the season. Christian Vazquez will slide over to first base while Kevin Plawecki starts at catcher and bats seventh Friday.
