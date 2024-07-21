Weissert (2-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings, picking up a blown save and the loss in extra innings to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Weissert entered the 10th inning and gave up a pair of run-scoring hits that wiped out Boston's two-run lead. He was allowed to come back for the 11th and permitted a walk-off, bases-loaded single. It was the second consecutive game that the Red Sox's bullpen blew a late-game lead, as the team may be feeling the absences of Justin Slaten (elbow) and Chris Martin (elbow). Weissert entered the contest having allowed 12 runs (10 earned) on 12 hits and four walks over his previous 7.2 innings.