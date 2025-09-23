Harris agreed to a minor-league contract with Boston on Monday, independent journalist Ari Alexander reports. The contract includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

Harris spent his 2025 campaign stationed at Triple-A Worcester, compiling a 4.15 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with a 43:21 K:BB across 39.0 innings. He'll get a chance to compete against big-league talent during spring camp but hasn't made a major-league appearance since the 2023 season while with Washington.